Federal government remains concerned about Jays, MLB teams crossing border
Top health official says team's revised proposal is better, but travel still an issue
A top Canadian government health official says the Toronto Blue Jays' revised plan for home games is improved, but that there are still concerns about the proposal.
Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, says the consequences of the Blue Jays' and visiting teams' travelling across the border regularly during the 60-game season remains an issue.
Njoo says the Blue Jays have made adjustments to their original proposal, which didn't call for a modified quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the current plan, the Blue Jays and visiting teams will stay in a hotel connected to Rogers Centre, as the Toronto club is doing currently during training camp.
WATCH | Dr. Howard Njoo discusses logistics of Jays playing season in Toronto:
Still, Njoo says the federal government is more comfortable with the NHL model.
Njoo says talks with the Blue Jays are ongoing.
The Blue Jays' season opener is July 24 at Tampa Bay. The home opener is July 29 against the Washington Nationals.
