Blue Jays' bid to play home games in Pittsburgh for upcoming season rejected

Pennsylvania's Department of Health won't allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Jays had originally sought approval for a plan to play its 30 regular-season games at home, but the federal government denied the request last week due to the risks of travelling back and forth from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto had considered playing at its spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., or at Sahlen Field, the home of the Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. However, surging coronavirus cases in Florida and a lack of space and lighting concerns in Buffalo raised doubts about the potential sites.

The Blue Jays open the season Friday night against the Rays in Tampa Bay, with their home opener scheduled for July 29 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

