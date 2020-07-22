Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays' bid to play home games in Pittsburgh for upcoming season rejected
The Toronto Blue Jays did not receive approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday to use Pittsburgh's PNC Park as its home field for the shortened 2020 MLB season.

Pennsylvania's Department of Health won't allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Jays had originally sought approval for a plan to play its 30 regular-season games at home, but the federal government denied the request last week due to the risks of travelling back and forth from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto had considered playing at its spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., or at Sahlen Field, the home of the Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. However, surging coronavirus cases in Florida and a lack of space and lighting concerns in Buffalo raised doubts about the potential sites.

The Blue Jays open the season Friday night against the Rays in Tampa Bay, with their home opener scheduled for July 29 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

WATCH | Blue Jays' Toronto plan denied by federal government:

CBC News' David Cochrane discusses the reasons why the federal government rejected the Toronto Blue Jays' request to play regular season baseball games in Toronto. 7:04

