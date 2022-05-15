5 Rays pitchers combine to blank Blue Jays, who finish 2-7 on road trip

Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the hometown Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday in St. Petersburg.

Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts.

With runners on first and second and one out in the sixth inning, the Rays' Harold Ramirez hit a chopper to Chapman, the three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman. Chapman's throw toward second base was wild, enabling Brandon Lowe to score the game's first run. After Alex Manoah's wild pitch brought in a second run, Ji-Man Choi punched a single into left to make it 3-0.

Lowe and Wander Franco had opened the inning with singles, the latter ending Franco's 0-for-18 stretch.

Manoah (4-1) gave up five hits while striking out four in six innings. Only one of the three runs charged to him was earned.

Springs gave up four hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single, one of six Toronto hits.

The Blue Jays have lost six of seven and finished their nine-game road trip with a 2-7 record.

Trainer's room

Blue Jays: Outfielder George Springer was back in the lineup at DH after spraining his left ankle Friday night.

Rays: Outfielder Manuel Margot, who is on an 11-game hitting streak, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a tight hamstring. … Right-handed pitcher Ralph Garza was recalled from triple-A Durham.

Up next

Blue Jays: Ex-Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will pitch Monday against Seattle's Chris Flexen (1-5, 4.24) in the first game of a six-game Toronto homestand at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Rays: Right-hander Corey Kluber (1-2 4.55) will pitch Monday for the Rays in the opener of a three-game series against Detroit Tigers rookie Alex Faedo (0-1, 3.60).

Jays prospects fan 24 Yankees minor leaguers

Prospects on the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays struck out 24 batters in a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees' Tampa Tarpons in the Florida State League on Saturday night, the most in a nine-inning minor league game since at least 2005.

Nick Frasso, a 24-year-old right-hander, struck out eight over three innings. Dahian Santos, a 19-year-old right-hander, struck out 10 over four innings. Braden Scott, a 24-year-old left-hander, struck out six over two innings. They combined on a two-hitter.

The highest previous nine-inning total since MLB Advanced Media became the minors' official statistician in 2005 was 22 by triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 28, 2016 and matched by the Florida Complex League Astros last Sept. 8 and Class A Clearwater this April 23.

Alexander Vargas, Jasson Dominguez and Marcos Cabrera struck out four times each, and Alan Mejia and Connor Cannon struck out three times apiece. Anthony Garcia and Robinson Chirinos struck out twice each, and Anthony Seigler and Grant Richardson once apiece.