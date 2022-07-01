Kikuchi makes quality start to help Blue Jays beat Rays in series opener
Left-hander records 8 strikeouts in his first victory since May 16
Teoscar Hernandez and Santiago Espinal homered as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Thursday night in the opener of a five-game series at Rogers Centre.
Yusei Kikuchi made his first quality start in over a month and Adam Cimber earned the save as Toronto won for the third time in four games.
Toronto (43-33) moved into a second-place tie with Boston in the American League East standings. Tampa Bay fell 2 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays and idle Red Sox, who occupy the top two AL wild-card spots.
Isaac Paredes hit a solo shot for the Rays (40-35), who have dropped three in a row. Toronto outhit Tampa Bay 9-5.
Kikuchi (3-4) allowed one earned run, four hits and a walk. He had eight strikeouts in his first victory since May 16.
Tampa Bay opener Matt Wisler worked a scoreless frame before handing the ball to Ryan Yarbrough, freshly recalled from Triple-A Durham. Yarbrough gave up an infield single to Alejandro Kirk in the second before Hernandez hit his eighth homer of the year.
Kikuchi didn't allow a hit until Yandy Diaz stroked a two-out single in the third inning. He was left stranded when Wander Franco struck out.
Tampa Bay halved the lead in the fourth when Paredes curled a solo shot just inside the left-field foul screen. It was his 11th home run of the season.
Kikuchi fanned Taylor Walls in the fifth inning for his 400th career strikeout. The left-hander gave up back-to-back singles in the sixth but third baseman Matt Chapman made two strong defensive plays to stifle the threat.
Chapman started a 5-3 double play and then short-hopped a Randy Arozarena grounder before making a strong throw to first base for the third out.
In the seventh inning, reliever Trent Thornton gave up a single to Vidal Brujan, who stole second and took third on a throwing error by rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno.
Chapman's defence came in handy again as he chased down a Francisco Mejia fly ball in foul territory to retire the side.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., floated a single to right field in the bottom half of the frame before Espinal smacked his sixth homer of the year.
Yarbrough (0-4) allowed four earned runs, eight hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings.
David Phelps pitched the eighth inning for Toronto and Cimber picked up his fourth save. Announced attendance was 22,987 and the game took two hours 55 minutes to play.
