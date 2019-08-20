Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch throws no-hitter for triple-A Buffalo

Toronto Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch threw a no-hitter on Monday night for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Zeuch walked one batter and struck out three over a 114-pitch performance in Buffalo's 3-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings, the triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old right-hander was drafted 21st overall by Toronto in 2016 and is currently ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Blue Jays organization.

Zeuch's no-hitter was the first thrown by a Bisons pitcher since Bartolo Colon tossed one in 1997.

Zeuch suffered a lat strain during spring training that kept him out of action until June. He has started 11 games at Buffalo since then, going 4-2 with a 3.84 earned-run average.