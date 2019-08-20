Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch throws no-hitter for triple-A Buffalo
24-year-old right-hander was drafted 21st overall by Toronto in 2016
Toronto Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch threw a no-hitter on Monday night for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
Zeuch walked one batter and struck out three over a 114-pitch performance in Buffalo's 3-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings, the triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
The 24-year-old right-hander was drafted 21st overall by Toronto in 2016 and is currently ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Blue Jays organization.
Zeuch's no-hitter was the first thrown by a Bisons pitcher since Bartolo Colon tossed one in 1997.
Zeuch suffered a lat strain during spring training that kept him out of action until June. He has started 11 games at Buffalo since then, going 4-2 with a 3.84 earned-run average.
Jonathan Davis’ catch to keep T.J. Zeuch’s no-hitter alive in the bottom of the 9th. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/0MHNskwv3G">pic.twitter.com/0MHNskwv3G</a>—@KeeganMatheson
