Blue Jays give nod to pitcher Matt Shoemaker in wild-card opener against Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound for Game 1 of their wild-card series against the hometown Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Blake Snell will start for Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three series on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says top starter Hyun-Jin Ryu is tabbed to start Game 2 and if Game 3 is necessary, Taijuan Walker would get the nod.

The top-seeded Rays plan to start Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 and Charlie Morton in Game 3.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> rotation plans per Charlie Montoyo:<br>•Matt Shoemaker starts Game 1 <br>•Hyun Jin Ryu starts Game 2. Gives him an extra day of rest <br>•Taijuan Walker would start if there’s a Game 3<br>Montoyo: “We have to be creative … We feel that’s our best chance.” —@bnicholsonsmith

Tampa Bay reached the American League Division Series last season. Toronto, the eighth and final seed in the AL playoffs, is making its first post-season appearance in four years.

Under Major League Baseball's expanded playoff structure, 16 teams will play in the post-season. Division winners are seeded Nos. 1-3 in each league, second-place teams are seeded fourth through sixth and two wild-card teams get the seventh and eighth spots.

Two factors definitely play into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> decision to use Matt Shoemaker in Game 1.<br><br>1) He’s better against LHH, holding them to a .194/.254/.468 slash, compared to .233/.298/.465 vs. RHH.<br><br>2) He’s pitched pretty well against TB in 3 starts this year. 3.60 ERA/.192 BA against. —@ScottyMitchTSN

The Blue Jays last reached the post-season in 2016 as a wild-card entry. Toronto went on to reach the American League Championship Series for the second straight year.

Toronto's last World Series victory came in 1993. A long playoff drought followed until the Blue Jays returned to the post-season in 2015.