Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker charged with DUI

The Toronto Blue Jays say they are aware of a "police incident" involving pitching coach Pete Walker.

Walker stopped stopped Friday morning after allegedly driving nearly twice the posted speed limit

The Canadian Press ·
It was announced on Friday that Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker, seen here during spring training in 2019, was charged with a DUI. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

In a statement, the team says they are "gathering more information" and won't comment further "out of respect for the legal process."

Multiple media reports suggest Walker was stopped in the early hours of Friday morning in Oldsmar, Fla., after allegedly driving nearly twice the posted speed limit.

The reports allege he refused to take a breath alcohol content test but failed a field sobriety test.

Walker was with the Blue Jays in Tampa, Fla., at George M. Steinbrenner Field as they beat the New York Yankees in Grapefruit League play 10-9 on Saturday.

The Blue Jays issued the statement after the game.

The 52-year-old has been with the organization as a coach since 2009, taking over as the Blue Jays' pitching coach in Nov. 2012. Prior to his time as a coach, he was a pitcher for the Jays from 2002-2006.

