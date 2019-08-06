Blue Jays extending protective netting at Rogers Centre past each dugout for 2020
Similar move planned for team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.
The Toronto Blue Jays say they will extend the protective netting at the Rogers Centre and Dunedin Stadium — their home for spring training in Florida — next season.
"Fan safety is paramount to the Blue Jays and we believe that fans should feel protected and secure during our games," Andrew Miller, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of business operations, said in a statement.
"Extending the protective netting at Rogers Centre and Dunedin Stadium is a clear next step for our organization and one that reflects our team's values. As fans and followers of the game, it is vitally important for us to preserve and enhance the live baseball experience, while also ensuring everyone who visits our ballparks can do so safely."
Configuration to be determined
Currently, the Blue Jays' netting at the Rogers Centre extends to the end of each dugout.
The Blue Jays say the exact configuration for their netting still is being determined.
Commissioner Rob Manfred recently said extending protective netting down foul lines is a ballpark-to-ballpark decision because of differing configurations. MLB mandated before the 2018 season that netting extend to the far end of each dugout.
