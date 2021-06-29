Blue Jays address bullpen, outfield in 1st of perhaps many trades ahead of deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 runs batted in.

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 earned-run average in 33 games. Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBI.

McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at single-A and double-A.

The deal could be the first of several before the trade deadline for the Marlins, who are last in the National League East. Toronto is third in the American League East.

