Ray, bullpen carry Blue Jays to mini-series sweep over Marlins

Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching.

Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep.

The Blue Jays began the series tied for the MLB lead in homers but were 4-21 when scoring three runs or fewer. They won 2-1 Tuesday and allowed only eight hits in the series.

"It's great that we can shut it down when the hitters are having a little bit of trouble," Ray said. "These are two really good wins."

Toronto has won four in a row but remains fourth in the AL East.

Ray (5-3), coming off his shortest outing of the season, struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings.

"My arm-side fastball was the best it has been all year," the left-hander said. "I was able to drive that pitch down and away to some righties and get some outs away with the fastball. I was pretty happy with that."

Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances, and his second in two nights.

Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami.

Starling Marte hit his sixth homer in the sixth for the Marlins. They've been outscored 7-2 in their past three games, all losses.

"It has probably been the most frustrating thing for all of us as a group and as an offence, just not being able to find that consistency," manager Don Mattingly said.

The last-place Marlins are a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 31-42. They've lost 28 games by two runs or fewer.

Trevor Rogers (7-4) went five innings and gave up three runs, the most he has allowed since May 2, raising his ERA to 2.08. The left-hander struck out six and became the first Marlins rookie to fan 100 batters in his first 15 games of a season.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the first off Rogers, who came into the game leading all MLB rookies in wins, ERA and strikeouts. Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI double, and George Springer's grounder brought home another run.

"We saw he throws a lot of strikes, and we tried to be aggressive," Hernandez said.