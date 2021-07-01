Skip to Main Content
Moore hits 3-run homer in extras to lead Mariners past Blue Jays

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Wednesday night.

Toronto activated Steven Matz off the COVID-19 list who allowed 4 runs

Mike Haim · The Associated Press ·
Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on Wednesday. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-centre, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

Seattle held leads of 4-1 and 6-4 but still needed extra innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it at 6 in the eighth with a leadoff homer, Toronto's first hit since Gurriel had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Gurriel drove in three and Grichuk added two RBIs for Toronto, which lost for the second time in 10 games.

Anthony Kay entered in the fifth inning and struck out five. At one point, he retired ten straight to keep Seattle from adding to its lead, but the Blue Jays didn't have a base runner between Gurriel's hits.

Seager's 14th homer capped a four-run second inning which gave Seattle a 4-1 edge, and Haniger snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning with his 18th of the season, a 419-foot shot to left-centre.

In the fifth, Toronto trailed 6-5 after Gurriel's single drove in George Springer. Riley Adams then walked to load the bases, but Marcus Semien struck out against JT Chargois to end the threat.

Toronto's Steven Matz, activated before the game after going on the COVID-19 injured list June 13, struggled in the third inning after retiring six of the first seven batters. The first three hitters reached via hits before Matz struck out two straight. Before the second out, however, he was visited by manager Charlie Montoyo and a team trainer. He then allowed Seager's homer and left the game.

