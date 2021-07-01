Moore hits 3-run homer in extras to lead Mariners past Blue Jays
Toronto activated Steven Matz off the COVID-19 list who allowed 4 runs
Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Wednesday night.
Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.
Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.
Seattle held leads of 4-1 and 6-4 but still needed extra innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it at 6 in the eighth with a leadoff homer, Toronto's first hit since Gurriel had an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Anthony Kay entered in the fifth inning and struck out five. At one point, he retired ten straight to keep Seattle from adding to its lead, but the Blue Jays didn't have a base runner between Gurriel's hits.
In the fifth, Toronto trailed 6-5 after Gurriel's single drove in George Springer. Riley Adams then walked to load the bases, but Marcus Semien struck out against JT Chargois to end the threat.
Toronto's Steven Matz, activated before the game after going on the COVID-19 injured list June 13, struggled in the third inning after retiring six of the first seven batters. The first three hitters reached via hits before Matz struck out two straight. Before the second out, however, he was visited by manager Charlie Montoyo and a team trainer. He then allowed Seager's homer and left the game.
