Blue Jays struggles continue as Mariners earn blowout win
Toronto starter Anthony Banda lasts 4 batters
Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzalez gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore's unusual home run was the highlight.
Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a running leap on the track, the ball went into his glove and immediately popped out and over the wall.
Santiago Espinal had three hits for the Blue Jays, who have lost six of their last seven games.
Seattle's offence knocked out Toronto opener Anthony Banda (0-1) after four batters. Banda gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in a third of an inning.
Gonzalez (5-9) didn't need much run support. Gurriel scored on a throwing error by Suarez in the second inning, and Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had back-to-back run-scoring singles in the fifth.
Gonzalez cruised the rest of the way. He has gone at least six innings in six of his last seven starts and given up three runs or less in all seven.
