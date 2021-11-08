Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien wins AL Gold Glove at second base

Marcus Semien continues to be rewarded for his strong season with the Blue Jays.

31-year-old wins award for the 1st time in his career

The Canadian Press ·
Marcus Semien of the Toronto Blue Jays, seen here on August 23, won the American League Gold Glove for 2B which was his first time winning the award. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto infielder won an American League Gold Glove on Sunday for his work at second base this season. It was the 31-year-old's first time winning the award.

Semien signed a one-year deal with the Jays in the off-season and moved to second base after playing shortstop with the Oakland Athletics.

His defensively sound play at second complimented his record-setting year at the plate.

Semien hit 45 homers this season — a new MLB record for a player who played most of his season at second base. He had 102 RBIs and an MLB-best 86 extra-base hits.

He appeared in all 162 games for the Blue Jays this year.

