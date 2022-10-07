Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Blue Jays lose 4-0 to Mariners in AL wild-card Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the first of their best-of-three series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, playing for a home crowd at Rogers Centre.

Toronto hosted Seattle for 1st playoff home game since 2016

