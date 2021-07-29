Blue Jays acquire 3-time All-Star pitcher Brad Hand from Nationals

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired veteran closer Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals on Thursday in exchange for Triple-A catcher Riley Adams.

Hand, a three-time All-Star, is 5-5 with 21 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 41 appearances this season. The 31-year-old left-hander also has five blown saves, three of them in July.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired LHP Brad Hand from the Nationals in exchange for C Riley Adams. <br><br>A 3-time All-Star, Hand owns a career 3.65 ERA and led <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> in saves last season. <a href="https://t.co/2w8gjAXvhT">pic.twitter.com/2w8gjAXvhT</a> —@BlueJays

His career totals include a 31-48 record, 126 saves and a 3.65 ERA in 437 games (43 starts) with the Florida/Miami (2011-15), San Diego (2016-18), Cleveland (2018-20) and Washington. He led the majors with 16 saves last season.

Adams, 25, made his MLB debut on June 8 and was considered the best power-hitting prospect in Toronto's system by Baseball America. The Blue Jays drafted him in the third round in 2017.

Adams batted .107 (3-for-28) with two doubles and 12 strikeouts in 12 games with the Blue Jays this season. He hit .239 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 35 games for Triple-A Buffalo.

The Nationals also recalled outfielder Yadiel Hernandez from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Hernandez, 33, is hitting .253 with two homers and six RBIs in 57 games with Washington in 2021.