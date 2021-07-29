Blue Jays acquire 3-time All-Star pitcher Brad Hand from Nationals
Veteran closer led MLB in saves last season
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired veteran closer Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals on Thursday in exchange for Triple-A catcher Riley Adams.
Hand, a three-time All-Star, is 5-5 with 21 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 41 appearances this season. The 31-year-old left-hander also has five blown saves, three of them in July.
OFFICIAL: We've acquired LHP Brad Hand from the Nationals in exchange for C Riley Adams. <br><br>A 3-time All-Star, Hand owns a career 3.65 ERA and led <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> in saves last season. <a href="https://t.co/2w8gjAXvhT">pic.twitter.com/2w8gjAXvhT</a>—@BlueJays
His career totals include a 31-48 record, 126 saves and a 3.65 ERA in 437 games (43 starts) with the Florida/Miami (2011-15), San Diego (2016-18), Cleveland (2018-20) and Washington. He led the majors with 16 saves last season.
Adams, 25, made his MLB debut on June 8 and was considered the best power-hitting prospect in Toronto's system by Baseball America. The Blue Jays drafted him in the third round in 2017.
Adams batted .107 (3-for-28) with two doubles and 12 strikeouts in 12 games with the Blue Jays this season. He hit .239 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 35 games for Triple-A Buffalo.
The Nationals also recalled outfielder Yadiel Hernandez from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Hernandez, 33, is hitting .253 with two homers and six RBIs in 57 games with Washington in 2021.
