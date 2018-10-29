New Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo: 'I'm a blend of old-school and analytics'

Charlie Montoyo has a piece of advice for managers in minor league baseball who have big-league aspirations — just keep grinding it out.

The 53-year-old native of Florida, Puerto Rico replaces John Gibbons, who guided the team to a 73-89 record this past season.

Montoyo, who spent last season as Tampa Bay's bench coach, has managed teams at every classification in the Rays' system, including seven years at the helm of the triple-A Durham Bulls.

He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Montoyo retired as a player after the 1996 season. He spent 10 years as an infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies organizations. His lone big-league experience as a player came in 1993 with the Expos when he appeared in four games.

is the Blue Jays' first Hispanic manager and describes his managing style as a "blend of old-school and analytics."