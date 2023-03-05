Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista during regular season
Slugger will get a spot on on team's 'Level of Excellence'
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
The team announced Sunday that it will have slugger Jose Bautista take his place on the Level of Excellence in a pre-game ceremony.
"Jose Bautista captured hearts and ignited a fan base as part of the team that brought Toronto back to the post-season for the first time in 22 years," said Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro.
"His on-field achievements propelled the team to greatness, and he undoubtedly belongs on the Blue Jays Level of Excellence."
The arm. <br>The home runs. <br>The Bat Flip.<br><br>One of the greatest Blue Jays to EVER do it 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/ciizxKcddq">pic.twitter.com/ciizxKcddq</a>—@BlueJays
Bautista was traded to Toronto in August 2008 from the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent nine-plus seasons with the Blue Jays.
He set the single-season franchise record with 54 home runs in 2010, while leading Major League Baseball. His 288 homers with the Blue Jays only trail Joe Carter in the team's record books.
In his 15-year career (2004-2018), Bautista had 344 home runs, 975 runs batted in and 1496 hits having also played for Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Baltimore, the New York Mets, Atlanta and Philadelphia
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?