Tapia, Springer have 3 RBIs as Blue Jays beat Guardians in 1st game of doubleheader
Toronto starter Gausman (3-1) strikes out 5, allows 1 run in 6 1/3 innings
George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against Shane Bieber, powering the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Toronto scored four runs in the second and three in the fourth off 2020 AL Cy Young winner Bieber (1-2), who gave up a career-high-tying seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He did not have a strikeout for the first time in 86 career starts and 88 total appearances.
Tapia opened the scoring in the second with a two-run single and Springer followed with a double to left, plating Alejandro Kirk and Tapia, as the Blue Jays put five straight on base after two outs.
Guess you can say we...Drew up a big inning against Bieber 😉 <a href="https://t.co/hQOldmexQt">pic.twitter.com/hQOldmexQt</a>—@BlueJays
Rookie Steven Kwan singled in Myles Straw in the third to cut Cleveland's deficit to 4-1. Straw had a pair of hits and two runs for the Guardians, who have won five of seven since falling a season-low five games below .500 on April 28.
The Blue Jays had 10 hits and drew 10 walks against five pitchers. They are 1-1 on a nine-game, 11-day road trip that continues against the Yankees and Rays.
Cleveland played its MLB-high third doubleheader — all at Progressive Field — and has had four home games postponed due to inclement weather, including Friday against Toronto.
