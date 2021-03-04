Blue Jays GM Atkins calls unawareness of Callaway allegations a 'failure'
Says proper channels were not in place in Cleveland for those facing harassment
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says it was a "failure" on his part that he was unaware of any incidents of sexual harassment by former pitching coach Mickey Callaway during their time together with the Cleveland Baseball Team.
Atkins told reporters in a video conference Thursday that it was "heartbreaking" that the proper channels were not in place in Cleveland for those facing harassment to seek support.
Atkins joined Cleveland's front office in 2001, and was promoted to director of player development five years later.
Callaway was with Cleveland from 2010-17 — serving as the pitching coach for five years — before he was hired as manager of the New York Mets.
He has been suspended as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, pending the outcome of Major League Baseball's investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.
