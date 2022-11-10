Blue Jays exercise team option on reliever Anthony Bass contract
Toronto triggers 3 million US clause to retain 35-year-old right-hander
The Toronto Blue Jays exercised their club option on the contract of reliever Anthony Bass on Thursday.
The 35-year-old right-hander split last season between Toronto and Miami.
The two-year deal he signed with the Marlins in January 2021 included a $3 million US team option for 2023.
Bass posted a 4-3 record and 1.54 earned-run average in 73 appearances for the Blue Jays and Marlins last season.
He primarily served in a setup role after the Blue Jays acquired him on Aug. 2.
Bass, who also played for Toronto in 2020, was 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 appearances after returning to the Blue Jays.
