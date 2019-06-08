Blue Jays bats go cold in loss to Arizona

An extra day of rest was the perfect remedy for Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke to keep the Toronto Blue Jays bats indisposed.

The Blue Jays only managed four hits off Greinke in a 6-0 loss before 22,954 fans at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Greinke was given an extra day off between starts after he complained of a stiff neck in his last outing on June 1. He lasted only four innings against the New York Mets, yielding four runs on seven hits.

But he returned to form against the struggling Blue Jays. He tossed six innings plus a batter, struck out seven and allowed only one runner past first base to improve his record to 7-2.

After Toronto outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit a leadoff triple off the glove of left fielder David Peralta in the seventh inning, Greinke's game concluded.

Gurriel also made a brilliant diving catch in left field in the eighth inning to save run.