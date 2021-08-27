Blue Jays claim Jarrod Dyson off waivers from Royals
The Toronto Blue Jays claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Outfielder hit .221 with 10 RBIs over 77 games for Kansas City this season
The Toronto Blue Jays claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Dyson hit .221 with 10 RBIs over 77 games for Kansas City this season. The 37-year-old made his big-league debut with the Royals in 2010.
The Blue Jays were scheduled to play the Tigers on Friday night in Detroit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?