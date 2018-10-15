Blue Jays to host NL Central champion Brewers in Montreal next spring

The Toronto Blue Jays will close out their 2019 pre-season schedule with a pair of games in Montreal against the National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers.

It's the sixth straight year that the Blue Jays have played exhibition games at Olympic Stadium, the former home of the departed Montreal Expos.

The games are scheduled for March 25 and 26, event promoter Evenko said Monday in a release.

"Montreal is a city with great baseball history and tradition," said Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro. "We are excited to join in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Montreal Expos and to continue creating memories for Blue Jays fans across Canada."

The Blue Jays will open their pre-season on Feb. 23 against the Detroit Tigers at Dunedin Stadium.

Toronto's regular-season opener is set for March 28 against the Tigers at Rogers Centre.