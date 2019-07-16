Red Sox ride hot start to fend off Jays' late rally

Rookie Michael Chavis hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston on Monday night to lead the Red Sox to a 10-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston batted around for five runs in the first inning against starter Trent Thornton (3-7) and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring five more.

Rick Porcello (7-7) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Four of the first five batters reached safely against Thornton before Chavis hit a 3-2 pitch 421 feet over the Green Monster in left-center to make it 5-0. It was his 16th homer, and the first grand slam of his career.

Sam Gaviglio, right, talks to Danny Jansen after relieving Jays' starting pitcher Trent Thornton, unseen, in the second inning. Thornton allowed five run after one-and-one-third innings. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

Toronto scored two in the second on Billy McKinney's homer and two more in the third to make it a one-run game. But Rafael Devers hit a two-run single, Bogaerts added an RBI base hit and Benintendi drove them both in with a double off the Monster down the line.

Thornton, who threw six shutout innings in his previous start, allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while getting just four outs for Toronto, which has lost six of eight.