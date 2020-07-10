Blue Jays' Shaw blasts reported $750k fine for bursting quarantine bubble

As the Blue Jays wait for word on whether they'll be able to play in Toronto after training camp, infielder Travis Shaw voiced his concern Friday about the length of time players may need to stay in their closed environment at Rogers Centre and its adjoining hotel.

Shaw replied to a tweet from TSN reporter Scott Mitchell, who reported that multiple sources told him players could face a $750,000 fine and potential jail time if seen outside the ballpark — which also are maximum punishments in the Quarantine Act.

"We were told two weeks... not all summer... all summer is a bit much," Shaw tweeted.

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who spent five seasons with the Blue Jays, also replied to Mitchell's tweet.

"This is absolutely ridiculous," he tweeted, adding in a subsequent post: "Guys are going to be walking around in full disguises. Lol."

We were told two weeks... not all summer... all summer is a bit much <a href="https://t.co/6S7euLbHWA">https://t.co/6S7euLbHWA</a> —@travis_shaw21

The Blue Jays started camp at their home stadium this week after receiving clearance from government and health officials. A decision on whether the team can play regular-season games at Rogers Centre is expected in the coming days.

Toronto will begin its 60-game schedule on July 24 at Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays' first home game is set for July 29.

If Rogers Centre is ruled out, the Blue Jays would likely play at their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla., but that backup plan has not been finalized.

A message left with a team spokesman was not immediately returned. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was scheduled to hold a video conference call later Friday afternoon.

Shaw posted two additional tweets shortly after his initial reply, but they were later deleted.

"1) Let me be clear. We are on board with the TWO week quarantine. I currently have a PAID for condo a block away from the stadium that I can't use. At no point would I risk public safety or not follow rules. Is it wrong to want to live in a place that I've already paid for..."

He added: "2) to be able to go on a walk (WITH A MASK) to be able to get fresh air, walk to go get takeout food (not eat inside). We aren't looking to party, hit the patios, go out at night, anything like that. Public safety is priority number 1...."

Exhibition games set at Fenway Park

As Major League Baseball's lone Canadian team, the Blue Jays face an additional hurdle because of border and quarantine rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During training camp, players and team staff are isolating from the general public in the so-called 'bubble' of the stadium and hotel at the north end of the building.

"I wanna make it clear, we're not asking for special treatment," Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk tweeted Friday. "We understand that we need to stay in a "quarantine bubble". We wanna make sure everyone is safe.

"The toughest part is them not allowing our family to come with us. That's what makes it tough for a lot of guys."

The Blue Jays have scheduled an intrasquad game for Friday evening.

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Boston to face the Red Sox in pre-season games July 21 and 22.

They'll be the only two exhibition games for Toronto before the regular season starts July 24 at Tampa Bay.

MLB confirms 66 new positive tests

There were 66 positive tests for COVID-19 during the intake screening process for the upcoming season, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced Friday.

The number includes 58 players and eight staff members out of 3,748 samples tested, a rate of 1.8 per cent.

There was at least one positive test from 27 of the 30 teams.