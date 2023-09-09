Bichette brings 'instant shot of energy' to Blue Jays in return from injury

Bo Bichette had two hits in his return from injury and two runs batted in and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to beat the visiting Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday night.

With four wins in five games, the Blue Jays (78-63) occupy the final American League wild-card berth.

Bichette, in his first game since Aug. 27, went 2-for-5 and scored once after being activated off the 10-day injured list before the game.

"When he has runners on base, he does anything to bring them in," Guerrero said of his fellow all-star through a translator. "It's great to have him back."

Bichette, the two-time AL hits leader, returned after missing nine games with a strained right quadriceps.

"Just having him back in the lineup is definitely huge," Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi said through a translator. "It puts a lot of pressure on the other teams. He's a big presence in our lineup and also a leader. It's really good to have a leader like him back."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider called Bichette "an instant shot of energy to our offence."

"He hasn't seen live pitching in 10 or 12 days and he's taking tough pitches," Schneider said. "It's impressive what he can do in the box."

Jansen out for rest of regular season

Royals manager Matt Quatraro wasn't as pleased to see Bichette back.

"I would have been a lot happier if he had a few more days off," Quatraro joked.

Meanwhile, Schneider said catcher Danny Jansen will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery Thursday on his fractured right middle finger.

Jansen's status for the playoffs will be evaluated if Toronto advances to the pos-season.

Also, third baseman Matt Chapman resumed hitting and fielding drills Friday after having a splint removed from his sprained right middle finger.

Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman (10-8) will get the start Saturday against Zack Greinke (1-14) at 3:07 p.m. ET.