Blue Jays' Bichette leaves game after 5 innings with sore right quadriceps

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left Sunday's game against Cleveland after five innings because of a sore right quadriceps.

Bichette returned Aug. 19 after missing 16 games because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

Bichette grounded out to second base in the fifth and did not run hard to first. Santiago Espinal took over at shortstop in the top of the sixth.

Bichette went 0 for 3 before departing. He came in leading the AL with 152 hits this season.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman left in the sixth when Whit Merrifield hit for him. Cavan Biggio moved from second to third, Davis Schneider moved from left field to second base, and Merrifield went in to left.

Jays place Swanson on 15-day IL

The Blue Jays placed right-hander Erik Swanson on the 15-day injured list earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old relief pitcher is suffering from thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson's last outing came on Saturday, where he pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory and sits 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays also recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Jackson will be active for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians.