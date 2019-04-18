Blue Jays bats beat up Twins for 1st series win of season

Randal Grichuk, Justin Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez hit home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Thursday.

Eric Sogard added a three-run double for the Blue Jays, who took three of four at Target Field. Eddie Rosario homered twice for the Twins.

Blue Jays relievers Thomas Pannone, Ryan Tepera, Tim Mayza and Joe Biagini (1-1) combined to allow one run in 3 1/3 innings. Ken Giles earned his sixth save in seven chances with a scoreless ninth.

Starter Clay Buchholz allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Toronto bullpen allowed two runs in 13 2/3 innings during the series.

Michael Pineda [2-1] had his worst start of the season, allowing six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out one batter, threw a wild pitch and allowed two home runs to equal his combined total from his first three starts.

Smoak hit a no-doubt, two-run shot and Sogard added a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run fourth that put the Blue Jays ahead 6-3.

Grichuk hit a solo home run in the first and Hernandez had a solo drive in the eighth. Toronto has hit three home runs in a game twice this season.

Rosario homered and Willians Astudillo and Jonathan Schoop both ended 0-for-15 stretches with singles in a three-run second inning for the Twins.

Ryne Harper tossed 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Minnesota.

Tepera (elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game. To make room, Toronto designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment.