Blue Jays confirm 1st-round pick Austin Martin will join team at training camp
21-year-old to be added to team's 60-man player pool
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that first-round draft pick Austin Martin is expected to join the team's summer training camp at Rogers Centre.
Montoyo said the 21-year-old Vanderbilt shortstop will be added to the team's 60-man player pool.
"Just like the other players, I'm looking forward to seeing him play and see what he can do," Montoyo said Thursday afternoon on a conference call.
Martin, a fifth overall draft pick, batted .377 and had a .507 on-base percentage over 16 games during the 2020 college season.
"When we got him, I was really excited," Montoyo said. "So I'm looking forward to seeing him play, take BP, catch, [take] ground balls and do everything. It seems like he's a really exciting player."
The Blue Jays announced Martin's signing on Wednesday night. Montoyo did not have a specific date on when Martin was expected to arrive in Toronto.
The team started summer training camp on Monday and planned an intrasquad game on Thursday night.
The Blue Jays will open the regular season July 24 at Tampa Bay.
WATCH | Mike Wilner on the return of baseball:
