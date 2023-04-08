Bichette powers Blue Jays to comeback win over Angels with 3-run home run
Toronto wins 4th straight game as 10-game road trip to open season nears end
Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a two-run deficit to spoil the Los Angeles Angels' home opener with a 4-3 victory Friday night.
Mike Trout homered on the first pitch he saw and Shohei Ohtani had the other two hits for the Angels, who lost for only the second time in six games. The rest of the Halos' lineup went 0 for 21.
Patrick Sandoval yielded six hits over six innings in his second straight strong start for the Angels, but two relievers wasted a 3-1 lead within two outs of his departure.
Jimmy Herget (0-1) gave up a two-out single to George Springer before Bichette hit his second homer of the season, turning the Jays' two-run deficit into a one-run lead.
Bassitt gave up two hits and five walks over six innings, improving significantly on his miserable season-opening start in St. Louis. Three Jays relievers then combined on three innings of one-hit ball, with Jordan Romano pitching the ninth for his fourth save.
Trout drove in the 900th run of his career when he crushed a two-run homer that traveled 441 feet on his first swing. The three-time AL MVP hit 40 homers last season despite playing in just 119 games due to injury.
Toronto scored one run after loading the bases with one out in the fourth, but Los Angeles went up 3-1 on David Fletcher's safety squeeze bunt moments later.
