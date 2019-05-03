Trout homers again to help Angels complete series sweep of Jays

Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun homered, Tyler Skaggs pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-2 victory Thursday night.

Albert Pujols had two doubles for the Angels, who have won six of seven after losing nine of 10. They swept Toronto at Angel Stadium for the first time since April 2002.

Randal Grichuk had an RBI double for the Blue Jays, who had won nine of 12 before getting swept by the Angels for the first time anywhere since September 2013.

Calhoun hit a two-run shot in the second inning and Trout added a solo homer in the sixth. Trout's drive was his sixth extra-base hit since April 7, and he has back-to-back multihit games for the first time since April 4-5.

Brian Goodwin had three hits in the final home game for two weeks for the Angels. They'll fly to Monterrey, Mexico, on Friday for a two-game "home" weekend series with the Houston Astros, followed by a long road trip.

Aaron Sanchez (3-2) gave up nine hits and two walks in four innings for Toronto, taking his first loss in five starts.

Pujols doubled leading off the second and Calhoun drove him home with his team-leading eighth homer. Although Calhoun's average is hovering around .200, his power has spiked: He didn't hit his eighth homer last season until July 13.

The Angels added another run in the third when Andrelton Simmons singled, advanced on Pujols' second double and scored on Kevan Smith's bases-loaded walk. Los Angeles got two more in the fourth when Simmons' RBI single rolled past Alen Hanson in right.

Skaggs (3-2) didn't allow a hit until a leadoff double in the fifth by Brandon Drury. Grichuk knocked in a run in the sixth, but Skaggs escaped the jam when Simmons turned a clever double play from shortstop.