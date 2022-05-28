Blue Jays rally against Angels to collect 3rd straight victory
Kirk scores on error in 9th inning to seal win
Alejandro Kirk scored on an error by right fielder Juan Lagares in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Gurriel had three hits and drove in a run, while Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of 10.
Jared Walsh and Tyler Wade homered for the Angels, who were missing injured Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon from the starting lineup. Wade was in the lineup at third base in Rendon's absence.
Ohtani came on as a pinch-hitter in the ninth but was struck out by Jordan Romano, who earned his 15th save. Trevor Richards (2-0) got the win.
Good Lourdes, we have the lead 🍍 <a href="https://twitter.com/yunitogurriel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yunitogurriel</a> <a href="https://t.co/9j53exOn6x">pic.twitter.com/9j53exOn6x</a>—@BlueJays
Toronto starter Alek Manoah struck out a season-high nine but allowed three runs on seven hits, including two home runs.
Los Angeles' Chase Silseth went 4 1/3 innings and yielded two runs on six hits. The Angels have dropped three straight.
Toronto's Bo Bichette led off the second inning with a ground-rule double into the right-field corner. He advanced to third on Teoscar Hernandez's base hit and scored when Kirk grounded into a double play.
The Angels responded in the bottom of the inning when Andrew Velazquez's bloop single down the left-field line drove in Luis Rengifo to tie it at 1. Rengifo got aboard when he lined a hit to centre and advanced to second when Raimel Tapia had it roll between his legs for an error.
Los Angeles regained the lead in the home half on Wade's solo shot to right. It was Wade's first homer since Sept. 26, 2020, when he was with the New York Yankees.
Toronto evened it in the seventh on pinch-hitter Matt Chapman's RBI single.
