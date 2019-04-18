Blue Jays activate Ryan Tepera from injured list
To make room for Tepera, right-hander Javy Guerra was designated for assignment.
Tepera, who suffered an elbow injury in spring training, has been rehabbing with triple-A Buffalo. A reliever for the Jays, Tepera was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 24 walks last season.
Guerra is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings over nine games with Toronto this year.
The roster moves were made before the Blue Jays completed a four-game series in Minnesota against the Twins on Thursday.
