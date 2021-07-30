Blue Jays acquire pitcher Jose Berrios from Twins as team chases wild-card spot

The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays won the pursuit for pitcher Jose Berrios and acquired the Minnesota right-hander in exchange for infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson.

The deal was made shortly before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Berrios was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, and attracted interest from several contenders.

Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots.

The 27-year-old Berrios was Minnesota's unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and remains under team control through the 2022 season.

Dealing Berrios will set a struggling rotation back even further, but the Twins had all the leverage with so many teams on the market seeking high-end starting pitching. Getting prospects back from deals they're making this month ought to give them a jump start on resetting for 2022 and beyond after this disappointing season on the heels of two straight AL Central titles.