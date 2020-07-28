Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of MLB's Kansas City Royals
Super Bowl MVP recently signed 10-year extension worth $503 million US
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.
"I'm honoured to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do."
Mahomes recently signed a 10-year extension worth $503 million US, which included $477 million in guarantee mechanisms — the richest contract in sports history.
Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.
"He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball," said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. "We look forward to many years of a winning partnership."
Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Royals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Royals</a> family, <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlwaysRoyal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlwaysRoyal</a> <a href="https://t.co/mRJE0sgzMl">pic.twitter.com/mRJE0sgzMl</a>—@Royals
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.