Skip to Main Content
Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of MLB's Kansas City Royals
MLB

Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of MLB's Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals announced the addition of Pat Mahomes to its ownership group on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

Super Bowl MVP recently signed 10-year extension worth $503 million US

The Associated Press ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participates in the Big Slick celebrity softball game in 2019. Mahomes is joining the ownership group of MLB's Kansas City Royals, the team announced Tuesday. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

"I'm honoured to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Mahomes recently signed a 10-year extension worth $503 million US, which included $477 million in guarantee mechanisms — the richest contract in sports history.

Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

"He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball," said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. "We look forward to many years of a winning partnership."

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now