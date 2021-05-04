Hall of Fame accepts Alomar's resignation from board, plaque will remain on display
Chairman says enshrinement reflects eligibility, perspective of BBWAA voters at time
Baseball's Hall of Fame has accepted Roberto Alomar's resignation from the board of directors, chairman Jane Forbes Clark announced Monday.
Alomar, who was elected to the board in 2019, submitted a letter of resignation on Saturday in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct.
The Hall of Fame second baseman was fired last week as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into the allegation. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014.
The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter. MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.
Clark said after Manfred's announcement that Alomar's plaque would remain on display in the Hall because "his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time." Alomar was inducted in 2011.
The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also said it would not revoke his status as an inductee, but it did ban him from future Hall events and said it would no longer be associated with him or his foundation.
Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck's face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.
