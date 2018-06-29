Orioles pay tribute to 5 shooting victims at Capital Gazette
Baseball club placed 5 lilies at press box seat reserved for newspaper
The Baltimore Orioles paid tribute to The Capital Gazette shooting victims by placing five lilies at the press box seat reserved for the newspaper, and holding a moment of silence before their game Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
Long-time sports writer John McNamara was among five employees shot to death Thursday in Annapolis at the offices of the local newspaper.
The Capital Gazette (<a href="https://twitter.com/capgaznews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapGazNews</a>) seat in our press box.<br> <br>We will pause for a pregame moment of silence in honor of the victims as we extend our heartfelt support to the many family members, colleagues, and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. <a href="https://t.co/uRGgrQ5oEE">pic.twitter.com/uRGgrQ5oEE</a>—@Orioles
McNamara was a sports writer for The Capital for decades before being shifted to community coverage. But his love was writing about sports, and he was always welcomed by the Orioles into the press box at Camden Yards
At his seat were the five lilies and the front page of Friday's edition of the newspaper, which read, "5 shot dead at The Capital."
Before asking the crowd to reflect in silence about "a senseless act of violence," the Orioles displayed photos of each of the five victims. McNamara was singled out for his coverage of the team.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.