Blue Jays stave off Orioles' comeback with 10th-inning win
Diaz singles home winning run after Toronto blows 3-run lead in 9th
Aledmys Diaz singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays recovered after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 on Friday night.
Diaz had four hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 7-1 against Baltimore.
Russell Martin hit a two-out single off left-hander Paul Fry (0-1) in the 10th and advanced to second when Randal Gruck walked. Diaz followed with a grounder that ticked off the glove of third baseman Renato Nunez and eluded shortstop Tim Beckham, allowing Martin to score.
John Axford (3-1) pitched one inning for the win.
Toronto led 7-4 through eight innings but Tyler Clippard couldn't close the door in the ninth. Tret Mancini led off with a double, took third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to cut it to 7-5. One out later, Caleb Joseph homered to make it a one-run game. Clippard struck out Beckham for the second out, them surrendered a game-tying blast to Jonathan Schoop.
The blown save was Clippard's sixth in 12 opportunities.
Beckham and Chris Davis each hit two-run homers for the Orioles, whose modest two-game winning streak was snapped. Baltimore is 9-18 in one-run games.
Toronto right-hander Sam Gaviglio set career highs by striking out eight in 7 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs and seven hits, leaving after Davis homered in the eighth. Seunghwan Oh came on and struck out Danny Valencia to end the inning.
Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy allowed five runs and five hits in five innings, remaining winless since returning from the 10-day disabled list after missing nearly two weeks because of a sprained left ankle.
Baltimore played for the first time since trading infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Infielder Renato Nunez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and started at third base, with Beckham starting at shortstop.
