Axford's elbow woes lead to Blue Jays cutting relief pitcher
Reliever John Axford of Port Dover, Ont., has been released from his minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced on Saturday.
The move comes on the heels of Axford being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right (throwing) elbow two days earlier.
Axford, 35, was with Toronto for part of last season but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.
A 10-year veteran, Axford has pitched for eight teams and logged a 38-34 record with 144 saves and 3.87 earned-run average.
Axford, who lives in Burlington, Ont., was 4-1 with 50 strikeouts over 51 innings in his stint with Toronto last season.
The Blue Jays also offered fellow righty reliever Bud Norris a $100,000 US retention bonus to not opt out of his minor-league contract with the team.
Norris, 34, has been dealing with arm injuries this spring.
