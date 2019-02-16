Blue Jays bring back Canadian reliever Axford on minor league deal
The Blue Jays have signed Canadian right-handed pitcher John Axford to a minor league deal. He went 4-1 with a 4.41 earned-run average in 45 games with Toronto last season before a July 31 trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Canadian right-handed pitcher John Axford to a minor league deal.
The contract, announced by the team Saturday, includes an invitation to major league spring training in Dunedin, Fla., where Axford reported that morning.
Axford, from Port Dover, Ont., went 4-1 with a 4.41 earned-run average in 45 games with the Blue Jays last season before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31.
The towering right-hander combined to throw 54 2/3 innings in 2018, allowing 52 hits with 22 walks and 54 strikeouts.
Axford, 35, owns a career record of 38-34 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 saves in 543 games for eight different teams (2009-2018).
