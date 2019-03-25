Blue Jays bring back Canadian reliever Axford on minors deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have re-signed Canadian reliever John Axford to a minor-league deal.
Toronto pitcher battling right elbow injury
The Toronto Blue Jays have re-signed Canadian reliever John Axford to a minor-league deal.
The native of Simcoe, Ont., was released from a minor-league deal on Saturday after being diagnosed with a stress reaction on a bone in his right elbow.
Axford is expected to continue his rehab with the Blue Jays organization before a decision is made on where he's placed for his return to the field.
Axford, 35, started the 2018 season with the Blue Jays before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander was 4-1 with a 5.27 ERA last season.
The Blue Jays open the regular season Thursday at the Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.