Skip to Main Content
MLB·New

Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. carted off with apparent leg injury

Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami.

Right fielder lands awkwardly after attempting to make jumping catch

The Associated Press ·
Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., centre, attempts to walk after suffering an apparent injury while making a catch on an inside-the-park home run hit by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Saturday. (Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press)

Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami.

Acuna landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

Acuna tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Tears welled in Acuna's eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.

No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.

Acuna was slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday's game, his third appearance. The 23-year-old is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now