Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. carted off with apparent leg injury
Right fielder lands awkwardly after attempting to make jumping catch
Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami.
Acuna landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off with an apparent leg injury after going for an outfield catch⁰⁰Hope he’s OK 🙏<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BravesOnBally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BravesOnBally</a>)<a href="https://t.co/sgjIN9vTio">pic.twitter.com/sgjIN9vTio</a>—@BleacherReport
Acuna tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.
No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.
Acuna was slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday's game, his third appearance. The 23-year-old is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.
