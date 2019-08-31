Biggio, Hernandez lead Blue Jays past Astros

Cavan Biggio's two-run home run powered the Toronto Blue Jays past the Houston Astros 6-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Teoscar Hernandez added a solo blast for Toronto (55-82) and Bo Bichette had two hits, two runs, and a stolen base.

Clay Buchholz (1-3) pitched a solid 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five walks and three hits while striking out three.

Tim Mayza, Derek Law, Buddy Boshers, Jordan Romano and Ken Giles came out of the bullpen, with Giles earning his 18th save of the season.

Mayza and Law each allowed a run, while the rest of the Blue Jays relievers were scoreless.

Framber Valdez (4-7) also pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits but striking out five for the Astros (88-49). Joe Smith and Cy Sneed combined 2 2/3 scoreless inning.

Alex Bregman opened the scoring for Houston in the first inning when his sacrifice fly to deep left field gave George Springer ample time to run home.

Randal Grichuk's RBI single plated Biggio in the third inning to tie it up 1-1 in the third inning. Grichuk advanced to second as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., tried to run from first to third but was put out on the play.

In the next at bat, Hernandez hit a high, looping shot that sailed into the Blue Jays' bullpen to make it 3-1. Brandon Drury followed that up with a single to shallow centre field, forcing a mound meeting.

Biggio sent a 1-0 pitch from Valdez over the right-field fence in the fourth inning, bringing Bichette home with him for a 5-1 lead.

Yuli Gurriel replied in the sixth inning, banging a double off the left-field wall. Derek Fisher scrambled to retrieve the ball as it bounced along the outfield turf, scoring Bregman and Yordan Alvarez.

Bichette got another run in the bottom of the sixth, sprinting home after Biggio's double to right field. Bichette had reached base on a single then stolen second to put himself in scoring position.

After loading the bases Law walked Bregman, cutting Toronto's lead to 6-4. That brought on Boshers, who struck out Alvarez to escape the inning.

Giles struck out Springer, former American League MVP Jose Altuve and Bregman to end the game.