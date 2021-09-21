Ex-Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose back in majors armed with 100 mph fastball

Anthony Gose is ready to make a new kind of pitch to play in the majors.

Formerly a fast outfielder in the big leagues, Gose was called up from the minors by Cleveland on Monday, this time as a hard-throwing lefty reliever.

"His story is something that makes me smile, it really does," Cleveland interim manager DeMarlo Hale.

The team made the move before hosting Kansas City in a doubleheader. Gose, who last appeared in the majors in 2016 with Detroit, made a relief appearance in Game 2.

He started the fourth inning with Cleveland trailing 2-1 and walked Hunter Dozier on seven pitchers. Later, with one out and runners on second and third base, Gose allowed a run on a Sebastian Rivero groundout before Royals leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield lined out to left field.

In the fifth, Kansas City shortstop Nicky Lopez lined out and Gose struck out Salvador Perez, who hit his 46th homer of the season in Game 1 to set a major league record for home runs in a season by a regular catcher (15 were hit when Perez was the designated hitter).

The 46 dingers also moved Perez into a tie with Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for most in the majors.

Raised eyebrows at triple-A

Drafted by Philadelphia in the second round in 2008, he spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Toronto and the Tigers before returning to the minors as a pitcher in 2017.

Gose is in his third year in Cleveland's minor league system and drew attention with his performance at triple-A Columbus this season.

Gose struck out 49 in 33 innings, hitting 100 miles per hour on the radar gun and consistently throwing in the upper 90s. He walked 28 and was 6-1 with a 3.55 earned-run average in 28 games.

Gose has pitched 13 scoreless innings, striking out 21 and walking six, in his last 11 appearances.

This summer, Gose pitched for U.S Olympic team in Tokyo.

Gose hit .240 with 57 steals in the majors. In 2015, he stole 23 bases and hit 24 doubles for the Tigers while batting .254 in 140 games. He became a pitcher after failing to make Detroit's opening day roster in 2017.

"You think about his journey, putting in the work over the last few years, he's got to feel good about himself and what he's done to get to this point," Hale said.