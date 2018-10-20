Astros' Altuve has knee surgery after playoff exit: report
2nd baseman battled injury since July, hobbling and forced to DH in post-season
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent surgery on his right knee Friday, a day after his team's season ended in the American League Championship Series loss to the Boston Red Sox, MLB.com reported.
The team has not confirmed the surgery.
Altuve injured his knee in a game in Colorado in July and battled the injury the rest of the season. He was placed on the disabled list in late July for the first time in his career.
He is expected to be ready for spring training.
Watch as the defending champs are dethroned:
The injury limited Altuve in the final three games of the ALCS, when he filled the designated hitter spot instead of taking his customary place at second base. Astros manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged Altuve was in pain last week.
"He's hurt. If it's any other time of the year, he's not playing," Hinch said.
"He would probably be on the DL."
Hinch told MLB.com: "At this juncture, what he brings is beyond that comparison. He's not going to hurt himself any further. He's part of our heart and soul. You're going to have to drag him off the field and I applaud him for that."
Altuve, 28, was the 2017 AL most valuable player. He's a six-time all-star and three-time AL batting champion.
In 2018, he hit .316 with 13 homers and 61 RBI in 137 games. It was the first time since 2012 that he didn't play in at least 150 games.
