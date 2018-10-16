Altuve to DH among trio of Astros moves for Game 3: MLB playoff notes

Six-time all-star second baseman Jose Altuve is a designated hitter for the Houston Astros in the playoffs for the first time.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch has Altuve as the DH for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Boston on Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. ET.

Altuve bruised his right knee during the playoffs and it is still bothering him.

Last year's AL MVP has dealt with right knee soreness since July, when he went on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Altuve was still batting second against the Red Sox and right-hander Nathan Eolvadi on Tuesday night. Marwin Gonzalez, who-had played left field the first two ALCS games, moved to second base. Tony Kemp was the left fielder.

For the Red Sox, Eduardo Nunez was starting at third base over left-handed hitting Rafael Devers against Houston lefty Dallas Keuchel. Devers was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in the Red Sox's 7-5 victory in Game 2.

Chris Sale availability up in the air

Meanwhile, the Red Sox were still unsure Tuesday when lefty ace Chris Sale would be available to pitch again.

Speaking before Game 3, Boston manager Alex Cora said Sale was still on his way to the ballpark and would go to the training room when he arrived. The manager also said Sale might throw a bullpen session, possibly during the game against the Houston Astros.

"I haven't talked to him today, so I don't know how he feels, if he feels weak or whatever. But we'll know," Cora said.

Sale, the potential Red Sox starter for Game 5 on Thursday night, was released Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital. He was hospitalized Sunday night for observation for what the team has called a stomach illness.

"First and foremost, we care about his health and how he's doing. Once we found out he was doing OK, we just wait until he gets back and talk to him," said Rick Porcello, the Red Sox starter for Game 4. "None of us really know what happened."

The team hasn't specified the ailment or treatment. Cora said Sale started feeling ill and throwing up after starting the series opener Saturday night at Fenway Park, then went to the hospital early Sunday morning. The manager said it was nothing serious.

Brewers to start Gonzalez, Miley in Games 4, 5

Gio Gonzalez was named the starting pitcher for Tuesday's Game 4 of the National League Championship Series (9:09 p.m. ET) by Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Milwaukee holds a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series after winning 4-0 in Game 3 on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Counsell said the plan after huddling with pitching coach Derek Johnson and general manager David Stearns was scenario-based, and starting Gonzalez was predicated upon a good start Monday from Jhoulys Chacin.

"We kind of laid out some scenarios, kind of going into [Monday's game] what the possibilities were for [Game 4]," Counsell said. "And if we got a good start and we're in good shape, Gio was always going to be the guy."

Gonzalez was 3-0 with a 2.13 earned-run average in five starts this season for the Brewers, who acquired the left-hander from the Washington Nationals. However, he lasted only two innings in Game 1 before Counsell went to his bullpen.

Wade Miley was named the starter for Game 5 and will oppose Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers on Wednesday. Miley will be on short rest coming off of 5 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 2 on Sunday.