Scherzer gets nod to start MLB all-star game in home park
Nationals teammate Bryce Harper will bat 6th for NL; Chris Sale to take mound for AL
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will bat sixth for the National League in the all-star game in his home ballpark on Tuesday night in Washington.
Harper is hitting .214 with a .365 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 54 runs batted in. Despite his hitting struggles, Harper is an all-star — voted in by fans — for the sixth time in his seven-year major league career.
Nationals teammate Max Scherzer will take the mound for the NL as expected with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying it's good for baseball and for the country to give him the ball. Scherzer (12-5) has a 2.41 earned-run average and a league-high 182 strikeouts.
Scherzer is the 14th player in Major League Baseball history to start the all-star game for three different teams after doing so previously with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.
Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale opens for the American League, his third consecutive all-star game start. He's the third player to do that, following Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts.
