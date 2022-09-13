Blue Jays' Manoah scratched from Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Rays with stomach issue

The Toronto Blue Jays scratched right-hander Alek Manoah from his scheduled start in the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader with the visiting Tampa Bay Rays at 1:07 p.m. ET.

Manoah woke up with a stomach bug but was getting treatment and could be available for the nightcap, interim manager John Schneider told reporters.

Right-hander Julian Merryweather (0-2, 5.48 earned-run average) will take Manoah's spot in Game 1 opposite Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs (7-4, 2.54).

Manoah, 24, is 14-7 with a 2.42 ERA in 27 starts this season

The first-time all-star has struck out 158 batters in 171 innings.