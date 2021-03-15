Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah tosses 3 perfect innings, K's 7 in 1st spring start
Fellow youngster Woods Richardson follows with 3 shutout frames in loss to Yankees
Toronto prospect Alek Manoah pitched three innings of no-hit ball as the Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the visiting New York Yankees in pre-season action on Sunday in Dunedin, Fla.
The 2019 first-round pick struck out seven in the start.
Alek Manoah, Wicked Changeup and Slider. <br><br>Filmed with a potato. <a href="https://t.co/Pi9UBXolEM">pic.twitter.com/Pi9UBXolEM</a>—@PitchingNinja
The right-handed Manoah hasn't allowed a run in five innings this spring.
Manoah started his pro career with the Blue Jays' single-A affiliate in Vancouver in 2019 before last year's minor-league season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three perfect innings of work by Alek Manoah, including fanning seven in a row. Punched out 10 of 12 and 11 of 16 in two spring outings. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/therodbot?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therodbot</a>—@benwag247
All five Yankees runs came against Blue Jays right-hander CJ Van Eyk, who didn't record an out.
Max McDowell's three-run double followed a pair of walks with the bases loaded for the Yankees.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s double in the second produced Toronto's only run.
Toronto had just two hits on the afternoon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.