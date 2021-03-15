Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah tosses 3 perfect innings, K's 7 in 1st spring start

Toronto prospect Alek Manoah pitched three innings of no-hit ball as the Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the visiting New York Yankees in pre-season action on Sunday in Dunedin, Fla.

The 2019 first-round pick struck out seven in the start.

Alek Manoah, Wicked Changeup and Slider. <br><br>Filmed with a potato. <a href="https://t.co/Pi9UBXolEM">pic.twitter.com/Pi9UBXolEM</a> —@PitchingNinja

The right-handed Manoah hasn't allowed a run in five innings this spring.

Manoah started his pro career with the Blue Jays' single-A affiliate in Vancouver in 2019 before last year's minor-league season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three perfect innings of work by Alek Manoah, including fanning seven in a row. Punched out 10 of 12 and 11 of 16 in two spring outings. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/therodbot?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@therodbot</a> —@benwag247

The Yankees scored all their runs in the top of the ninth on Sunday.

All five Yankees runs came against Blue Jays right-hander CJ Van Eyk, who didn't record an out.

Max McDowell's three-run double followed a pair of walks with the bases loaded for the Yankees.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s double in the second produced Toronto's only run.

Toronto had just two hits on the afternoon.