Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah tosses 3 perfect innings, K's 7 in 1st spring start

Toronto prospect Alek Manoah pitched three innings of no-hit ball as the Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the visiting New York Yankees in pre-season action on Sunday in Dunedin, Fla.

Fellow youngster Woods Richardson follows with 3 shutout frames in loss to Yankees

The Canadian Press ·
Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah shone in his first start of the spring on Sunday, striking out seven in three perfect innings against the Yankees, who scored five times in the ninth for a 5-1 victory in Dunedin, Fla. (Mark Steffens/Canadian Press/File)

The 2019 first-round pick struck out seven in the start.

The right-handed Manoah hasn't allowed a run in five innings this spring.

Manoah started his pro career with the Blue Jays' single-A affiliate in Vancouver in 2019 before last year's minor-league season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yankees scored all their runs in the top of the ninth on Sunday.

All five Yankees runs came against Blue Jays right-hander CJ Van Eyk, who didn't record an out.

Max McDowell's three-run double followed a pair of walks with the bases loaded for the Yankees.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s double in the second produced Toronto's only run.

Toronto had just two hits on the afternoon.

