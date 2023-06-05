'Highly respected' Albert Pujols named special assistant to MLB commissioner

Retired slugger Albert Pujols was named a special assistant to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday.

Pujols will consult with MLB on a range of topics, including player relations and issues regarding his home country, the Dominican Republic. He will also work as an on-air analyst for MLB Network.

"Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well. He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities," Manfred said in a news release. "We are excited for Albert to join other former players who are doing important work for our sport, and we will welcome his perspective across our efforts."

Pujols, 43, retired after the 2022 season with 3,384 hits and 703 home runs. The three-time MVP and 11-time all-star played 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 with the Los Angeles Angels and one with the Dodgers.

"I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter of my career," Pujols said.

"Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.

"I'm also grateful for the opportunity to join the MLB Network family. I've been a huge fan since the very beginning and can't wait to get started."

At MLB Network, Pujols will contribute to its on-site coverage of MLB's London Series on June 23 between the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Pujols joins a group of former players working in various capacities for MLB that includes Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken Jr., CC Sabathia and Joe Torre.